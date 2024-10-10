Tragedy as University of Nairobi student MERCY KWAMBOKA is found murdered and her body dumped in a thicket in Mwiki - This is what witnesses saw.

Thursday, October 10, 2024 - The family of Mercy Kwamboka, a University of Nairobi student, is seeking justice after her tragic murder.
Kwamboka, a 20-year-old student from Chiromo Campus, was found dead in a thicket in Mwiki, Nairobi County, under horrific circumstances.
According to witnesses, her body was severely
tortured, with one leg broken and her hands doused in acid.
She had gone
missing after leaving her home in Pipeline following a phone call late at night
and was later found without trousers with her phone and a Ksh 1,000 note
nearby.
The brutal
nature of her death has raised questions as evidence suggests her kidnappers
intended to kill her before dumping her body.
Witnesses
described seeing a car at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding her murder.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments