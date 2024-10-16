Alarm raised after unscrupulous traders were caught on camera doing this - Buy vegetables on the streets at your own risk (VIDEO).

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Health safety concerns have been raised after unscrupulous traders were captured on camera washing vegetables using raw sewage water before loading them into a Probox.
The traders have planted the vegetables along a sewer line,
posing health risks to buyers.
They sell the contaminated vegetables to unsuspecting buyers
on the streets.
Watch the video.
Buy Vegetables On The Streets At Your Own Risk- See What These Unscrupulous Traders Were Captured on Camera Doing pic.twitter.com/Eo1R6LiHbF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 16, 2024
