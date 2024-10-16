Alarm raised after unscrupulous traders were caught on camera doing this - Buy vegetables on the streets at your own risk (VIDEO).





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Health safety concerns have been raised after unscrupulous traders were captured on camera washing vegetables using raw sewage water before loading them into a Probox.

The traders have planted the vegetables along a sewer line, posing health risks to buyers.

They sell the contaminated vegetables to unsuspecting buyers on the streets.

Watch the video.

Buy Vegetables On The Streets At Your Own Risk- See What These Unscrupulous Traders Were Captured on Camera Doing pic.twitter.com/Eo1R6LiHbF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.