Alarm raised after unscrupulous traders were caught on camera doing this - Buy vegetables on the streets at your own risk (VIDEO).


Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Health safety concerns have been raised after unscrupulous traders were captured on camera washing vegetables using raw sewage water before loading them into a Probox.

The traders have planted the vegetables along a sewer line, posing health risks to buyers.

They sell the contaminated vegetables to unsuspecting buyers on the streets.

Watch the video.

