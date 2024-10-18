RUTO is not wasting anytime as he nominates KINDIKI as the next Deputy President to replace the embattled GACHAGUA after impeachment





Friday, October 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be the new Deputy President.

This follows the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate yesterday.

Ruto forwarded the name of Kindiki to the National Assembly for approval on Friday.

This was revealed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in today’s Parliament session where he announced that the President had nominated Kindiki to replace Gachagua as the DP.

Prof. Kindiki had been one of the frontrunners ever since the motion to impeach former DP Gachagua was tabled in the house by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

An opinion poll by Infotrak last week showed that Kindiki was the most preferred Gachagua replacement amongst Kenyans.

The poll conducted by Infotrak showed at least 20 per cent of the respondents preferred the Interior CS.

Other big names tipped to replace Gachagua included; Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga, Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and even Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

It is also noteworthy to note that Kindiki was also among the last two picks to be Ruto's running mate before the president settled on Gachagua.

At the time, it emerged that Gachagua won the race due to his grassroots appeal and his deep pockets despite Kindiki enjoying the support of most Mt Kenya politicians.

Prof Kindiki has been ranked as the highest-performing Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto's administration despite the high level of criticism leveled against the current government.

