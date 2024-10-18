RUTO is not wasting anytime as he nominates KINDIKI as the next Deputy President to replace the embattled GACHAGUA after impeachment

Friday, October 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be the new Deputy President.
This follows the impeachment of
Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate yesterday.
Ruto forwarded the name of
Kindiki to the National Assembly for approval on Friday.
This was revealed
by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in today’s Parliament session
where he announced that the President had nominated Kindiki to replace Gachagua
as the DP.
Prof. Kindiki had been one of the
frontrunners ever since the motion to impeach former DP Gachagua was tabled in
the house by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.
An opinion poll by Infotrak last
week showed that Kindiki was the most preferred Gachagua replacement amongst
Kenyans.
The poll conducted by Infotrak
showed at least 20 per cent of the respondents preferred the Interior CS.
Other big names tipped to
replace Gachagua included; Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kirinyaga
Governor Anne Waiguru, Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga, Murang'a Governor Irungu
Kang'ata, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and even Opposition leader Raila Odinga.
It is also noteworthy to note
that Kindiki was also among the last two picks to be Ruto's running mate before
the president settled on Gachagua.
At the time, it emerged that
Gachagua won the race due to his grassroots appeal and his deep pockets despite
Kindiki enjoying the support of most Mt Kenya politicians.
Prof Kindiki has been ranked as
the highest-performing Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto's administration
despite the high level of criticism leveled against the current government.
