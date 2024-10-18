GACHAGUA moves to court to challenge his ouster even after Senate Gazettes his impeachment





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has moved to court to challenge his impeachment at the Senate.

On Thursday, the Senate impeached Gachagua, and by Friday morning, President Ruto had nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.

After Gachagua’s successful ouster, his lawyers burned the midnight oil preparing for a court appearance on Friday morning to seek orders to suspend the impeachment.

One of Gachagua's lawyers, Victor Swanya, told journalists that the legal team was ready to move to court to ask for an injunction against the implementation of the Senate resolutions

They are expected to ask the court to bar the National Assembly from processing the name of Gachagua's replacement awaiting the determination of the former DP's application.

"We are ready and will appear in court,''' Swanya said.

