RUTO is not done with GACHAGUA as he orders his troops to kick him out of the UDA party within one week





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has not seen anything yet.

This is after members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) openly denounced him as the party's deputy.

In a statement, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar revealed plans to expel Gachagua from the party within one week on orders from above.

“Gachagua must now accept the ground has shifted and move on,” Omar stated while urging the ousted DP to pave the way for new leaders.

The Secretary-General further clarified that UDA did not recognize Gachagua as the deputy party leader of UDA, as per the ruling party's Constitution.

He further stated that he had received direct instructions from President William Ruto to actively engage with the youth to better the UDA party and the country at large.

On his part, UDA Treasurer Jafeth Nyakundi reiterated that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was on the verge of becoming Kenya's next Deputy President.

According to Nyakundi, Gachagua was no longer suited to act as the party's deputy as he had gone against everything UDA stands for.

“We already recognise Kindiki as our deputy president and also deputy party leader but we will officially install him soon," he said.

"Gachagua failed to act in accordance with the party's values," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST