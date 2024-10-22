RUTO is not done with GACHAGUA as he orders his troops to kick him out of the UDA party within one week

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has not seen anything yet.
This is after members of the
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) openly denounced him as the party's deputy.
In a statement, UDA Secretary
General Hassan Omar revealed plans to expel Gachagua from the party within one
week on orders from above.
“Gachagua must now accept the
ground has shifted and move on,” Omar stated while urging the ousted DP to pave
the way for new leaders.
The Secretary-General further
clarified that UDA did not recognize Gachagua as the deputy party leader of
UDA, as per the ruling party's Constitution.
He further stated that he had
received direct instructions from President William Ruto to actively engage
with the youth to better the UDA party and the country at large.
On his part, UDA Treasurer
Jafeth Nyakundi reiterated that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was
on the verge of becoming Kenya's next Deputy President.
According to Nyakundi, Gachagua
was no longer suited to act as the party's deputy as he had gone against
everything UDA stands for.
“We already recognise Kindiki as
our deputy president and also deputy party leader but we will officially
install him soon," he said.
"Gachagua failed to act in
accordance with the party's values," he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments