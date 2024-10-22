RUTO invited Senators to State House before GACHAGUA was impeached – Nakuru Senator TABITHA KARANJA reveals





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Nakuru County Senator Tabitha Karanja has revealed shocking details about last week's impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate.

Gachagua was impeached by a vote of 53 senators who supported the National Assembly's decision, while only 13 senators opposed his impeachment.

In an interview on the Kiririmbi show on Inooro TV, Karanja revealed that she met with President Ruto for two hours to discuss the strained relationship between Ruto and Gachagua.

"I remember my meeting was on Tuesday the other week, my meeting lasted 2 hours and no one else was there and I know even for my colleagues they were summoned privately," Tabitha said.

She also stated that after they met with Ruto, they were summoned by Interior Cabinet Secretary and Deputy President Nominee Kithure Kindiki.

"We were also summoned by the security CS although some of my colleagues did not attend," she added.

She said Kindiki informed them he was not asking them to take sides but emphasised that they needed to decide for themselves whether to vote in support of or against Gachagua's impeachment.

