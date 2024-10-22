Busted: A man captured on CCTV stealing expensive bottles of liquor at a popular club in Embakasi (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - A middle-aged man has been exposed after he broke into a popular club in Embakasi and stole expensive bottles of liquor, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.

He tried to hide his identity with a mask but his face was clearly captured and his identity unveiled.

The suspected thief is well-known within the locality.

In the footage, the suspect is seen picking up expensive bottles of liquor from the shelf.

At some point, he faces the CCTV camera without his knowledge, clearly capturing his face.

Watch the video.

Busted: Man Captured on CCTV Stealing Expensive Liquor at a Popular Club in Embakasi pic.twitter.com/HBBvyJ5Rv0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 22, 2024

