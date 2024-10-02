RUTO is the man behind RIGATHI GACHAGUA impeachment – Mt Kenya MPs tell their constituents





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - A section of Members of Parliament have told their Mt Kenya region constituents that President William Ruto is the man behind the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, tabled an impeachment motion against Gachagua.

Reacting to the impeachment motion, MPs from Murang'a County accused President William Ruto of being behind Gachagua’s impeachment.

MPs Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Mary Wamaua (Maragua), Peter Kihungi (Kangema), Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo), Chege Njuguna (Kandara), and Senator Joe Nyutu suggested that the ouster motion against Deputy President Gachagua could only have reached Parliament with the blessing of President Ruto.

Questioning why the Head of State had not halted the motion, they termed it a political war meant to weaken Gachagua’s influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We know without the blessings of Ruto this would have not happened.

"They should know that divorcing Gachagua is divorcing the mountain.

"We believe that they (Ruto and Gachagua) should embrace dialogue and sort out their differences,” said Nyutu.

“Ruto has the ability to stop this motion. Even with Parliament being independent, MPs will listen to him,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST