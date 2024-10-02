Kalenjin MP vows to oppose GACHAGUA impeachment, says it is a ‘case of a hyena accusing its cub of smelling like a goat’





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - An outspoken Kalenjin MP has declared he will not support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse tabled a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of corruption, money laundering, and gross misconduct.

Speaking on Tuesday, Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba stated that he had reviewed the charges against Gachagua and would not support the impeachment motion.

"I have read and understood the impeachment motion against the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya, and indeed, it's a classic case of a hyena accusing its baby of smelling like a goat when it wants to eat it.

"My conscience is against the letter, the spirit, and the intent of the impeachment motion.

"Let history record that I, Timothy Kipchumba Toroitich, never supported the impeachment of the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua," Kipchumba explained.

