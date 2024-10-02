OSCAR SUDI admits that RUTO could not have become President without Mt Kenya voters – See his latest message to Kikuyus.





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has termed members of the Kikuyu community as good people and stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government only wants to get rid of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Oscar Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, stated that their intention is to replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with another leader from the Mt. Kenya region.

Sudi also admitted that the Mt Kenya region forms the core part of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and they must be considered when it comes to the appointment of the second in command.

“There's no doubt Murima is at the core of this government. No one has an issue with the majority of leaders from the mountain, save for one ill-behaved character.

"Even his replacement will surely come from the mountain. Sure Bet,” Sudi said.

The motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was tabled on Tuesday by Kibwezi East MP Mwengi Mutuse, and Gachagua is expected to leave office within two weeks.

