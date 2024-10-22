MAMA IDA ODINGA appointed CANON of ANGLICAN CHURCH of Kenya





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - The wife of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Mama Ida Odinga has been appointed as the honorary canon of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

In an event held on Sunday, October 20th, Mama Ida was made Canon in the Diocese of South Nyanza.

As revealed by the church, the event was organized to recognize her work and dedication to the church over the years.

In line with her new status, Ida took an oath and donned the uniform for the Canon, which is primarily characterized by white, red, and black attire.

Mama Ida was accompanied by her family including EALA MP Winnie Odinga.

Other notable leaders, including Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, were also in attendance at the event.

Following the event, the leaders took time to celebrate Ida for her dedication to God and service to other Kenyans.

"We witnessed the colourful episcopal appointment of Dr Ida Betty Odinga as an honorary canon, with her assignment to the Stall of St. Teresa of Calcutta, the Patron Saint of the 'Wretched of the Earth.'

"This recognition reflects her commitment to the cause of humanity, her resilience in uplifting the downtrodden, and her unwavering love for others," Gladys Wanga stated.

"To all the newly installed deacons, ordained priests, and diocesan and honorary canons, we wish you all the best along with God's blessings and guidance as you embark on your important spiritual assignments. Congratulations!"

