RUTO in tears as Court stops Adani-KETRACO multi-billion deals after he praised them – Look!

Saturday, October 26, 2024 – President William Ruto has suffered another blow after a court in Nairobi issued conservatory orders barring his government from implementing any of the deals agreed between Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) and the controversial Adani Company.
Adani had entered into a Ksh96
billion deal with KETRACO that would see the Indian conglomerate operate four
electricity transmission lines and two substations in Kenya for 30 years before
handing them back to Kenya.
"Pending the inter parties
hearing and determination of the Application dated 23/10/2024 a conservatory
order be and is hereby issued suspending the implementation of any project
agreed", the order by Judge Nahati Mwamuye partly read.
"That any project between
the respondents jointly and any if its related companies and entities with
regard to the development of transmission lines, substations, or any other
electrical power infrastructure " the order continued.
The judge also ordered KETRACO
not to enter into any new agreement or furthering any existing agreement with
Adani or any of its subsidiaries.
The case shall be mentioned on
November 11, 2024, when compliance will be confirmed and when further directions
will be issued.
The court's decision
comes after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) filed a petition against
KETRACO at the Milimani Law Courts, contesting the partnership between the
Indian Conglomerate Adani and the State electricity transmission company.
The ruling was issued one day
after President William Ruto voiced his support for the partnership
between Adani Energies Limited and KETRACO.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
