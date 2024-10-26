RUTO in tears as Court stops Adani-KETRACO multi-billion deals after he praised them – Look!





Saturday, October 26, 2024 – President William Ruto has suffered another blow after a court in Nairobi issued conservatory orders barring his government from implementing any of the deals agreed between Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) and the controversial Adani Company.

Adani had entered into a Ksh96 billion deal with KETRACO that would see the Indian conglomerate operate four electricity transmission lines and two substations in Kenya for 30 years before handing them back to Kenya.

"Pending the inter parties hearing and determination of the Application dated 23/10/2024 a conservatory order be and is hereby issued suspending the implementation of any project agreed", the order by Judge Nahati Mwamuye partly read.

"That any project between the respondents jointly and any if its related companies and entities with regard to the development of transmission lines, substations, or any other electrical power infrastructure " the order continued.

The judge also ordered KETRACO not to enter into any new agreement or furthering any existing agreement with Adani or any of its subsidiaries.

The case shall be mentioned on November 11, 2024, when compliance will be confirmed and when further directions will be issued.

The court's decision comes after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) filed a petition against KETRACO at the Milimani Law Courts, contesting the partnership between the Indian Conglomerate Adani and the State electricity transmission company.

The ruling was issued one day after President William Ruto voiced his support for the partnership between Adani Energies Limited and KETRACO.

