ODM MP reveals that RAILA ODINGA has forwarded the name of JUNET MOHAMMED as KINDIKI’s successor at Interior Ministry – Look!





Saturday, October 26, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made another move in an effort to get his share of President William Ruto’s government.

This is after he allegedly forwarded the name of Suna East MP Junet Mohammed to Ruto for appointment as the next Interior Cabinet Secretary replacing Prof. Kithure Kindiki who is set to take over as Deputy President following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

This was revealed by Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Manduku revealed that the Raila-led party will rally behind Mohamed but reiterated that the final decision rests with President William Ruto.

Manduku was responding to a question by the moderator who inquired if the opposition party had a person in mind amid reports that ODM is fiercely lobbying for more representation in the cabinet for supporting government policies and agendas.

"Yes, we have fronted a name, Junet Mohamed. We have just fronted the name, but it is up to the president to decide," the MP said during the talk show.

According to the legislator, Kithure Kindiki might have already sent his letter of resignation to President William Ruto, following the move by the National Assembly to approve him as the next Deputy President.

"The position is vacant, resignation is a private affair, he probably wrote a resignation to the president. The resignation doesn't have to be made public," the MP claimed.

National Assembly unanimously approved Ruto's decision to nominate Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy President following Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST