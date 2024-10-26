ODM MP reveals that RAILA ODINGA has forwarded the name of JUNET MOHAMMED as KINDIKI’s successor at Interior Ministry – Look!

Saturday, October 26, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made another move in an effort to get his share of President William Ruto’s government.
This is after he allegedly forwarded the
name of Suna East MP Junet Mohammed to Ruto for appointment as the next
Interior Cabinet Secretary replacing Prof. Kithure Kindiki who is set to take
over as Deputy President following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.
This was revealed by Nyaribari
Masaba MP Daniel Manduku.
Speaking during an interview
yesterday, Manduku revealed that the Raila-led party will rally behind Mohamed
but reiterated that the final decision rests with President William Ruto.
Manduku was responding to a
question by the moderator who inquired if the opposition party had a person in
mind amid reports that ODM is fiercely lobbying for more representation in the
cabinet for supporting government policies and agendas.
"Yes, we have fronted a
name, Junet Mohamed. We have just fronted the name, but it is up to the
president to decide," the MP said during the talk show.
According to the legislator,
Kithure Kindiki might have already sent his letter of resignation to President
William Ruto, following the move by the National Assembly to approve him as the
next Deputy President.
"The position is vacant,
resignation is a private affair, he probably wrote a resignation to the
president. The resignation doesn't have to be made public," the MP
claimed.
National Assembly unanimously
approved Ruto's decision to nominate Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy
President following Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.
