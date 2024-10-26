I have no business with GACHAGUA anymore – RUTO declares as he accuses the impeached DP of promoting tribalism and ethnicity





Saturday, October 26, 2024 - President William Ruto on Friday came out strongly to condemn leaders who propagate divisive politics in the country.

In a direct attack on impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while addressing residents of Turkana County, Ruto said he had no business with such leaders.

“We don't have any business with leaders dividing Kenyans based on ethnic lines.

"I formed a government to unite all Kenyans. Was that a mistake? There are people who are angry because I appointed Beatrice Askul as a CS," he said while referring to East African Community (EAC) and ASAL Areas Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul.

The President reiterated that he will not condone tribal, divisive, and dismissive politics in the country and vowed to do everything within his power to unite the country.

“We do not want tribal, divisive and dismissive politics. We want to come together as the people of Kenya.”

Ruto’s move to appoint leaders drawn from the Opposition to form a broad-based government was met with heavy resistance from some quarters, intimating the rebuttal was from Gachagua's camp.

Ruto and Gachagua have been engaged in an extensive supremacy battle that has led to a complete breakdown in their relationship.

This feud culminated in Rigathi being impeached by the National Assembly, a move that was upheld by the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST