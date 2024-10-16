RUTO in shock as ODM announces plans to field a Presidential candidate in 2027 after RAILA’s exit – Look!





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has reversed its decision to support President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

This is after it announced plans to front candidates in all the elective seats, including the presidency, in the upcoming general elections scheduled to take place in August 2027.

Speaking in Kisumu County, the party chairperson Gladys Wanga dismissed allegations that the party does not harbour an interest in contesting for the highest seat in the land.

The Homa Bay Governor further clarified that the ODM party was still in opposition and just like any other political party in the country, it would front candidates for elective positions from the lowest cadre which is the seat of the Member of County Assembly to the highest seat of the presidency in the upcoming general elections.

Governor Wanga while addressing the press, exuded confidence that the opposition party had the capability of clinching the presidency in the 2027 general elections.

“In the coming elections, we hope that our party will sweep seats starting from MCA, MPS, Senators, Governors and we are not going to leave any seat including the presidency, ODM is moving forward,” Wanga revealed.

Wanga expressed her satisfaction with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s decision to appoint Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o as the interim ODM party leader.

She noted that Nyong’o, as one of the party's founding members, is well-qualified for the role due to his experience, networks, and leadership capacity.

Wanga's sentiments come hardly four days after Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi revealed that the ODM party would back William Ruto's candidacy in the 2027 general elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST