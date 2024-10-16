See how angry Kenyans roasted RAILA after he defended RUTO’s controversial deal with Adani to take over JKIA





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been on the receiving end after defending President William Ruto’s controversial deal with Adani Group to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking in Mombasa on Sunday, Raila strongly defended the Adani Group, emphasizing the group's track record and ongoing interest in Kenya, which dates back to 2010.

Despite Kenyans questioning the processes leading up to Adani's potential deal, the former ODM leader defended the company's credibility, citing firsthand experience with their projects in India.

Raila described a trip to Gujarat, where Adani had turned a swamp into a bustling port, power plant, and industrial hub.

However, his sentiments attracted criticism from Kenyans, who had expected Raila to join them in opposing the Adani deals.

"When Raila Odinga was prime minister 2008-2013 Adani had not even started operating airports in India yet he claims they had expressed interest in JKIA? Nelson Amenya wondered.

"I voted for Raila Odinga but I thank God that he did not win. How dare he support the Adani ... group... Let's pray he ... the AUC seat," PK Selassie stated.

"Whoever voted for William Ruto, Raila Odinga has just vindicated you by defending Adani. Don't apologize to Azimio voters. Kenya was damned if we did or didn't," Eng. Nyasikera noted.

"What happened to Baba Raila Odinga? The real Baba can't support Adani. No way," Naomi Waithira.

"I was wrong to believe in this Man Raila Odinga. I wish I could recall my vote," Macharia Njeru.

"Ruto has managed to put Raila Odinga in his pocket. Who could have imagined that Raila would support the Adani...?" Cornelius K. Ronoh

