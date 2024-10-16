Embu and Meru now want to 'secede' from the rest of Mt. Kenya thanks to GACHAGUA as MP calls for political independence





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku has renewed calls to have Mt Kenya East separated from the larger Mt Kenya region in an effort to independently bargain for development like other politically independent regions.

Speaking at a burial ceremony in Karigiri, the legislator expressed concerns over poor infrastructure developments in the semi-arid Mt Kenya East since independence.

He argued that the region will not accept being lumped together with the larger Mt. Kenya region, claiming that only the western part benefits from government development projects.

He attributed this to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who, he said, has been prioritizing Mt. Kenya West at the expense of other areas.

According to Ruku, the people of Mt Kenya East have been denied their rightful share of development by successive governments, owing to their affiliation with the larger Mt Kenya region.

Despite being an arid region, Ruku observed that its residents have been denied funds to construct a dam to facilitate irrigation in the region.

He stated that the area was supposed to benefit under the Kenya Kwanza government, which is why he has been rallying support for the regime.

In a direct jab at Deputy President Gachagua, the lawmaker accused the DP and his allies of chest-thumping over the development projects in their regions, showing little concern for other areas.

