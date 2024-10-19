RUTO ‘fires’ 108 staff in the office of former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA after court stopped him from swearing in KINDIKI - Here is the LIST





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - President William Ruto, through Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, has dismissed 108 employees who were hired in the office of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was impeached by the Senate on Thursday, and President Ruto selected Prof. Kithure Kindiki as his replacement. However, the process was halted by court orders.

Following the court's decision to halt Prof. Kindiki’s swearing-in ceremony, President Ruto, on Friday night, sent 108 staff members from Rigathi Gachagua’s office on compulsory leave.

Here is the list of 108 employees who were sent on compulsory leave by Feix Koskei.







