Popular Kenyan Tiktoker WARREN addresses his break up with WHITNEY





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Youthful Kenyan TikToker Warren has opened up about his breakup with Whitney and revealed what led to their separation.

He shared his heartbreak after discovering messages Whitney had exchanged with a friend about him, which he found while going through her phone.

Warren expressed that he’s ready to leave both their home and the YouTube channel, which they have now renamed “Whitney Lifestyle,” to her.

When fans inquired about Whitney, he confirmed that she’s still living with him, but they are not on speaking terms, saying, “Whitney is here in the house, but we’re not talking.”





Warren emphasized his commitment to their child, Lee, despite the breakup, stating, “I’ll do anything in this world to make sure that child lives a good life. I love him with all my heart.”

Warren went on to say that he would rather find someone from a humble background who truly loves him than stay with someone wealthy who doesn’t. “Even if I’m from Kisii, even if I’m like a street person, I’d rather find another street person to love me than stay with a rich woman who doesn’t.”

He concluded by telling fans that he needs some time away and won’t be appearing on the YouTube channel anymore, as it now belongs to Whitney, but encouraged them to keep supporting her.

