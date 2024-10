Saturday, October 19, 2024 - On Thursday, 53 senators overwhelmingly voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The 53 senators, led by Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, voted in favor of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

However, 13 senators, led by nominated ODM MP Crystal Asige, opposed Gachagua's impeachment.

Here is a list of how 67 senators voted on Thursday during Gachagua‘s impeachment





