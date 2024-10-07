RUTO allegedly hived off part of military land along Thika Road and gave it to his friend Pastor Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry to set up a church (PHOTOs).





Monday, October 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has allegedly hived off part of Ksh 2.9 billion land belonging to the Kenya Defence Forces and given it to Pastor Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry church to set up a church.

Ruto made the promise to Bishop Mwai during a visit to his church when he was campaigning for the Presidency.

Mwai officially launched the church on Sunday amid pomp and colour.

KDF took over the 20-acre prime parcel of land in 2019 after a court battle with Uchumi.

KDF and Uchumi had a dispute over the land ownership before KDF won the case.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was planning to build 11,000 houses for soldiers on the land.

Below are photos of Bishop Mwai’s church that has been set up on the military land.

















