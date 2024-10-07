I have no space for forgiveness - Mathira MP’s wife BETTY MAINA slams GACHAGUA and reveals the ‘bad things’ he did to her during their dowry ceremony.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Murang’a Woman Rep Betty Maina has launched a series of allegations against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he issued an apology to all those he might have wronged.

Taking to her Facebook account, the vocal Woman Rep said she couldn’t forgive Gachagua and accused him of allegedly insulting her and her family.

She revealed that the second-in-command was against her marriage to Wamumbi.

"We have been insulted, threatened, and humiliated. On his way to my dowry and the night prior, he said unpalatable and venomous things that broke me completely.

"The things he has said about me in person, and his associates have said, I have no space for forgiveness,” she wrote on her Facebook account.

The first-time Woman Representative, who is married to Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, said Gachagua betrayed her trust and for this reason, she is supporting his impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.