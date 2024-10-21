Please Forgive Me: WAITITU seeks UHURU's forgiveness for not listening to him as he slams RUTO badly over his lies











Monday, October 21, 2024 - Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is a man full of regrets over his 2022 choices.

Speaking during a funeral in Machakos County, Waititu slammed President William Ruto for the false promises he made to Mt Kenyans regarding the country's management while expressing his regrets for having not listened to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Waititu maintained that Ruto has failed to fulfill all the promises that he made to Kenyans during the campaigns, claiming the pledges were immediately abandoned after the President assumed office.

"We are the ones who campaigned for Ruto when we were in the United Democratic Alliance.

"You might remember the promises that were told at the time. Turns out they were lies. Even the men of the cloth were hoodwinked, you can remember all that he said,’’ Waititu stated.

Waititu asserted that since Ruto assumed office, the cost of living has skyrocketed while the situation in the country has worsened including reported extra-judicial killings of Kenyans.

Waititu reminded the crowd that President Ruto had promised Kenyans that he would put an end to the menace.

"He said that there would be no more extra-judicial killings, he added that during his reign there would be not even a single individual that would be touched by the police or even the demolitions.

"He promised that when we were with him but when he assumed office, he became someone else,’’

Waititu also revisited the warnings that Uhuru gave Kenyans regarding the 2022 General Elections, adding that they had since learnt that they erred by not listening to him.

"We are asking for your forgiveness because you had the foresight to see what was coming.

"We are apologising because we refused to listen to Uhuru despite him having warned us,’’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST