Recovering alcoholics in Kirinyaga County receive income-generating donations to kick-start their lives

Monday, October 28, 2024 - A Kirinyaga-based church has given alcoholics in the area financial assistance to kick-start their lives after squandering their fortunes in the bottle.
The donations are geared toward re-integrating
the recovering addicts back into society and empowering them economically.
Seed of Hope Family Church, which also has a
rehabilitation centre at Difathas, hopes the programme will keep the
beneficiaries busy and prevent them from going back to alcoholism and drug
substance abuse.
One of the beneficiaries, Jeremiah Muriungi, who
has gone through intensive rehabilitation, said dairy goats will keep him
engaged and also earn him money.
Murungi noted that idleness has led to many
youths falling into alcoholism, drug abuse, and chewing of miraa due to lack of
employment and that such programmes will play a great role in shaping the
youth.
Dickson Mukundi, another beneficiary, said
alcoholism had ruined his life completely but now he can engage in an income-generating activity through dairy farming and beekeeping.
According to Seed of Hope Family Church Bishop
John Mwangi, the programme will ensure that all people who have gone through
rehabilitation will benefit from farming incentives so that they can improve
their lives.
