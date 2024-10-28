Recovering alcoholics in Kirinyaga County receive income-generating donations to kick-start their lives





Monday, October 28, 2024 - A Kirinyaga-based church has given alcoholics in the area financial assistance to kick-start their lives after squandering their fortunes in the bottle.

The donations are geared toward re-integrating the recovering addicts back into society and empowering them economically.

Seed of Hope Family Church, which also has a rehabilitation centre at Difathas, hopes the programme will keep the beneficiaries busy and prevent them from going back to alcoholism and drug substance abuse.

One of the beneficiaries, Jeremiah Muriungi, who has gone through intensive rehabilitation, said dairy goats will keep him engaged and also earn him money.

Murungi noted that idleness has led to many youths falling into alcoholism, drug abuse, and chewing of miraa due to lack of employment and that such programmes will play a great role in shaping the youth.

Dickson Mukundi, another beneficiary, said alcoholism had ruined his life completely but now he can engage in an income-generating activity through dairy farming and beekeeping.

According to Seed of Hope Family Church Bishop John Mwangi, the programme will ensure that all people who have gone through rehabilitation will benefit from farming incentives so that they can improve their lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST