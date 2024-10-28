Please stop believing in propaganda, it is hurting the country – President RUTO tells Kenyans





Monday, October 28, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to stop believing in propaganda, which he says is hurting the country.

Speaking during the Passing out Parade of the Kenya Forest Service Inspector Cadets and Forester Trainees at NYS Gilgil, Nakuru County on Monday, Ruto said it is time Kenyans started believing in the great country God blessed them with.

He noted that over the last two years, Kenya has undergone a great transformation that has earned the country great respect.

The President singled out the KFS, which he said has reduced illegal logging by about 90 per cent in just two years.

Ruto said the service has also been able to raise its own revenue for operations to the tune of over Sh4.7 billion.

“All of us as people of Kenya, it is time that we believe in this great country God has given us. It is time we stopped the negativity and believing in fake news and propaganda that is hurting our nation because looking at the KFS in the last two years, the transformation is phenomenal," he said.

“Reducing illegal logging and forest criminal activity by 90 per cent is something we should be proud of. The fact that KFS can now raise its own resources because of the transformation and reforms undertaken is something we should celebrate.”

The Head of State noted that these changes are not only in the Kenya Forestry Services but are also being implemented in all other services in the country, including the National Youth Service (NYS), among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST