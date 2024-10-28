Mining CS HASSAN JOHO orders closure of cement factory in Kilifi





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho has ordered the closure of the Simba Cement Factory in Kilifi County over pollution.

"Because you have contravened the law and therefore, I direct my Principal Secretary to institute the process of issuing a notice of closure of this factory until they comply fully with the mining and operation regulations,” he said.

Residents of Kambe Ribe in Rabai sub-county have for a long time lamented about the effects of stone blasting and dust from mining being undertaken by the Simba Cement factory in the area.

The factory located in Bondora has given residents sleepless nights with the most affected being families in downstream villages, eight kilometers from the firm where mining for raw materials takes place.

Neema Mwadena, a resident of Kambe village, said the mining activities had led to the destruction of property and exposed families to respiratory diseases.

“The worrying thing Simba cement does is to blast the sites very early in the morning when most people are still asleep and this has resulted in tremors that have caused cracks in our houses.

"The dust is also so severe that animals die when they feed on vegetation in the area. We don’t want Simba cement here,” said Mwadena.

Maurice Dzoro claimed that the firm was forcefully displacing residents from two villages to expand their mining sites.

