Monday, October 22, 2024 - Spanish football club, Real Madrid reportedly regret their decision to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.
The French forward, who joined the Spanish giants on a free
transfer this summer, has been embroiled in controversy after allegations
of rape surfaced in Sweden.
According to Swedish media reports, Mbappe was involved in
an incident at a hotel in Stockholm on October 10th. He has since
denied the rape accusation.
The alleged incident comes just months after Mbappe’s highly
anticipated move to Real Madrid.
Despite a promising start to his career at the Bernabeu,
with seven goals in 11 games, the club is reportedly unhappy with his
performance on and off the field.
Romain Molina, a French football journalist, has claimed
that Real Madrid made a mistake in signing Mbappe.
“They regret bringing him in; I guarantee that.” Molina said
in an interview. “It hasn’t been at all what they were expecting. It was a whim
of [Florentino] Perez. It was only Perez that wanted him.”
“The club are gutted, firstly with his level (performances),
which is not at all at the expected levels; in the dressing room it isn’t
great; that isn’t necessarily Mbappé’s fault though.
“I think Real have made a big mistake. He didn’t have a
preseason; he played instantly, unlike [Jude] Bellingham. When you see how
[Mbappé] is physically at 25, you can’t explain it to me. The physical drop-off
that he has had at 25, I have never seen that,” Molina said.
The allegations against Mbappe could have significant
consequences for the player and Real Madrid.
