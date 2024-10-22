Real Madrid ‘regret’ signing KYLIAN MBAPPÉ amid assault investigation







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Spanish football club, Real Madrid reportedly regret their decision to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward, who joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer this summer, has been embroiled in controversy after allegations of rape surfaced in Sweden.

According to Swedish media reports, Mbappe was involved in an incident at a hotel in Stockholm on October 10th. He has since denied the rape accusation.

The alleged incident comes just months after Mbappe’s highly anticipated move to Real Madrid.

Despite a promising start to his career at the Bernabeu, with seven goals in 11 games, the club is reportedly unhappy with his performance on and off the field.

Romain Molina, a French football journalist, has claimed that Real Madrid made a mistake in signing Mbappe.

“They regret bringing him in; I guarantee that.” Molina said in an interview. “It hasn’t been at all what they were expecting. It was a whim of [Florentino] Perez. It was only Perez that wanted him.”

“The club are gutted, firstly with his level (performances), which is not at all at the expected levels; in the dressing room it isn’t great; that isn’t necessarily Mbappé’s fault though.

“I think Real have made a big mistake. He didn’t have a preseason; he played instantly, unlike [Jude] Bellingham. When you see how [Mbappé] is physically at 25, you can’t explain it to me. The physical drop-off that he has had at 25, I have never seen that,” Molina said.

The allegations against Mbappe could have significant consequences for the player and Real Madrid.