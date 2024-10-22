I retired as Manchester United manager because of my wife – Sir ALEX FERGUSON







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Legendary football coach, Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted he retired from Manchester United to spend more time with his wife Cathy, after the d3ath of her sister.

Ferguson stepped down after 27 years of management at Old Trafford in 2013 and during his time in charge, the Scot won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and many other trophies.

Ferguson’s retirement came 13 years after he first announced he would leave, only to make a u-turn in 2000.

While it was assumed he was leaving football because he was 71, Ferguson said on McCoist’s podcast, Ally’s Social Club: “Cathy’s sister had died in the previous October and she was lost.

“She was definitely lost so at Christmas I said to her ‘Look, I’m going to retire at the end of the season’.

“I knew by her reaction that she was delighted because she was on her own. She had given her life to me, everything to me.

“[She was] looking after me because of my job… bringing the kids up. When I said I was going to retire, she was delighted and I knew that. I could tell by her body language.”