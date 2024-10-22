Brazilian star VINICIUS suffers heartbreak as DNA test shows daughter isn’t his after getting tattoo of her name







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Former Real Madrid defender Vinicius Tobias, who recently got his baby’s name tattooed on his arm, has discovered that he is not the biological father of the child.

The 20-year-old Brazilian right-back, now playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, and his ex-girlfriend Ingrid Lima welcomed their daughter, Maite, on October 8, 2024.

To celebrate her birth, Tobias had the words “Maite, I love you” tattooed on his arm.

However, influencer Ingrid revealed that their relationship had been on and off around the time Maite was conceived, according to The Sun UK.

She also confirmed that a DNA test showed Tobias is not the biological father of the child.

In a social media post, Ingrid reportedly wrote: "I came to give a statement about something that is getting annoying and that, unfortunately, I would have to come out on publicly to give you an explanation.

"Vinicius and I haven’t been together for a while. During that time, I was in a relationship with someone and so was he.

"We both moved on with our lives. In the meantime, Maite came along.

"We decided to do a DNA test, and Maite is not Vinicius’ daughter.

"I sincerely ask everyone to stop attacking him. It was my request that he not attend the birth or post anything about Maitê until the DNA results were in. Vinicius and I have already discussed everything and reached an amicable understanding."

Tobias had a short loan spell with Real Madrid earlier this year and made just one appearance for the senior team before returning to Shakhtar Donetsk.

As of now, Tobias has not commented on the DNA test results.