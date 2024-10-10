PIERS MORGAN apologizes to BEYONCÉ and JAY-Z after singer JAGUAR WRIGHT made 'totally false' claims about the couple on his show (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Music stars, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have received an apology from Piers Morgan after he allowed unsubstantiated allegations about the power couple to be aired on his program.

On his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the broadcaster hosted the singer Jaguar Wright, who made several wild claims about Jay and Bey during the interview.

Wright claimed that the Carters are a “nasty couple” who do “nasty things,” such as “keeping people against their will, putting people on planes while they’re unconscious, just like Aaliyah got on that plane, unconscious.”

She added that “Diddy and JAY-Z are monsters,” and compared the rap moguls to deceased convicted s3x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Wright offered no evidence to back up her claims.

Morgan has now made the rare move of apologizing to JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé on his show after the couple’s lawyers got in touch regarding Wright’s remarks, which they claim are “totally false.”

“Last week, I interviewed Jaguar Wright, a singer-songwriter who’s made claims about Diddy for years,” Morgan began. “Those claims will receive a lot of attention in the media across many platforms for many years.

“And that’s the thing about platforms. The reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear.

“That’s why we invited her on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

He continued: “Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about JAY-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said, in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves.

“But now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact.”

Morgan concluded his apology by saying: “And we’ve therefore complied with the legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly on a show called Uncensored.

“But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to JAY-Z and Beyoncé.”