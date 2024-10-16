RAILA’s ODM running the show as National Assembly picks JAMES ORENGO to lead GACHAGUA impeachment trial at the Senate.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - The National Assembly has appointed a legal team, led by Siaya Governor James Orengo, to spearhead the prosecution of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the Senate.

Orengo, recognised for his expertise in constitutional matters, will spearhead the case against Gachagua alongside a diverse team of experienced lawyers

The Siaya Governor will face off against Senior Counsel Paul Muite, who is defending Gachagua with a strong team of lawyers.

The prosecution team also includes notable legal figures such as Otiende Amollo, John Makali, and George Murugara

Orengo’s extensive legal and political experience might end up playing a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the high-stakes trial.

His reputation as a fierce advocate positions him well to present a compelling case against the embattled Deputy President.

This development will see the seasoned lawyer renew his battle with Senior Counsel Paul Muite who is leading Gachagua's legal team.

He is joined by a formidable team comprising lawyers Paul Nyamondi, Eric Gumbo, Peter Wanyana, and Muthomi Thiankolu.

