RAILA’s ODM running the show as National Assembly picks JAMES ORENGO to lead GACHAGUA impeachment trial at the Senate.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - The National Assembly has appointed a legal team, led by Siaya Governor James Orengo, to spearhead the prosecution of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the Senate.
Orengo, recognised for his
expertise in constitutional matters, will spearhead the case against Gachagua
alongside a diverse team of experienced lawyers
The Siaya Governor will face
off against Senior Counsel Paul Muite, who is defending Gachagua with a strong
team of lawyers.
The prosecution team also
includes notable legal figures such as Otiende Amollo, John Makali, and George
Murugara
Orengo’s extensive legal and
political experience might end up playing a pivotal role in shaping the outcome
of the high-stakes trial.
His reputation as a fierce
advocate positions him well to present a compelling case against the embattled Deputy President.
This development will see the
seasoned lawyer renew his battle with Senior Counsel Paul Muite who is leading
Gachagua's legal team.
He is joined by a
formidable team comprising lawyers Paul Nyamondi, Eric Gumbo, Peter Wanyana, and
Muthomi Thiankolu.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
