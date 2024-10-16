How a senior IEBC official faked a degree and worked at the electoral body for 12 years, earning a total salary of over Ksh 37 Million (PHOTO).





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday arrested and arraigned a senior official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), who forged a degree certificate and used it to secure employment at the electoral body from 2012.

After processing at the Integrity Centre Police Station, Ms. Caroline Sabiri Manyange, Manager for Boundaries Delimitation, was arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery contrary to section 345 as read with section 349 of the Penal Code and uttering a false document contrary to section 353 of the Penal Code.



Anti-Corruption Magistrate Hon. Isabella Baraza released her on a cash bail of Kes200,000 or a bond of Kes1 million with a surety of a similar amount. The matter will be mentioned on 28th October, 2024.



The Commission’s investigations established that Caroline Sabiri Manyange forged a Master of Arts (Population Studies) degree certificate purporting it to be a genuine certificate awarded by the University of Nairobi on 9th May 2004.

She has earned a cumulative salary and benefits amounting to over Kes37 million based on the fake academic qualifications, which the Commission will seek to recover through a civil suit.



Over 2,000 Government officials are under investigation for forgery of academic certificates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.