KALONZO asks MAANZO to apologise to RAILA after he alleged that ADANI GROUP funded ODINGA's campaigns in 2012





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Makueni County Senator Dan Maanzo to apologize to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for alleging that the Adani Group funded his 2012 campaigns.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Monday, Maanzo alleged that the controversial Indian conglomerate, Adani Group, which has been linked to the secret takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), funded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's campaigns during the 2012 elections.

But during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Kalonzo expressed his disapproval of Maanzo's allegations.

The Wiper leader stressed the importance of Maanzo maintaining respect for Raila, who continues to lead Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

"I have called Dan Maanzo and told him to apologise to Baba because he is still his party leader as of now," Kalonzo stated.

The former vice president strongly denied any association with the Adani Group, adding that he didn't know of such contributions to Raila's 2012 campaign.

"I have no idea who Adani is. I wouldn’t know, how would I know? I have never met them," Kalonzo said, rejecting that he was aware of the links.

The Kenyan DAILY POST