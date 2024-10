Sunday, October 06, 2024 – A marriage therapist, Shamseddin Giwa, has addressed men who have extramarital affairs and still blame their wives instead of showing remorse.

“You had an extramarital affair, got caught by your wife and instead of showing remorse, you twist it, blame her and then decide to try and bully your way by keeping malice with her. Brother, say you don’t fear for your marriage, do you not fear your Creator?,” he wrote.