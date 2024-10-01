RAILA ODINGA's man tells the Judiciary to stay out of the impeachment of GACHAGUA – This is a political process!!





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has called on the Judiciary to stay out of the ongoing impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua's impeachment motion is already at the National Assembly and some of Gachagua's allies are already in courts trying to stop his impeachment.

In his warning to the Judiciary on Monday, Prof. Makau Mutua reminded them that the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a political process, not a legal process for the judges to be involved.

“The courts have no role whatsoever — NONE — in the impending IMPEACHMENT of Deputy President @rigathi.

"This is a political question for the political branches to settle. The judiciary must keep off, and not meddle!” Makau wrote on the X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST