Two Somali men based in Eastleigh arrested over large-scale fraud - See how they conned investors millions of shillings (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - In a significant breakthrough, two suspects, Mohammed Muhamud Abdi and Bashir Gabow, believed to be the owners of Mobilix Cargo and Supplies Ltd, have been arrested and charged in connection with a large-scale fraud case.

The two allegedly defrauded over USD 250,000 from a group of business people in Nairobi’s Eastleigh back in 2018. The two had promised to assist the investors in importing clothing from China, but after receiving payment, they failed to honor their part of the bargain.

On August 13, 2018, the suspects acknowledged receiving a substantial sum from the group, but shortly after, they went silent.

Despite multiple attempts by the victims to recover their funds, including written agreements on a refund process, the suspects made no effort to fulfill their end.

For years, the victims were left without their hard-earned money, facing immense frustration.

After enduring years of back-and-forth, one brave member of the group, who had invested USD 100,000, reached out to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for help, sending a detailed letter on August 20, 2024, that described her ordeal.

This move marked a turning point in the case.

Detectives from the DCI Nairobi Region Headquarters acted swiftly and within a few days, the investigative team tracked down and arrested the two suspects on 27th August 2024. The suspects were arraigned at Milimani Court and charged with obtaining money by false pretense thus bringing hope for justice to the defrauded investors.

Out of the eight victims involved, only one investor dared to come forward and report the fraud. We commend her bravery and courage as we remain committed to ensuring justice is served for all.

