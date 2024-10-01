GACHAGUA breaks silence on buying multi-billion hotels through his sons using ‘looted’ money as the hour of reckoning finally comes





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has jealously defended himself against allegations that his net worth exploded to the tune of billions after he took office in 2022 ahead of his impeachment.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua reiterated his innocence while responding to the 40-page impeachment motion tabled against him today.

He particularly took issue with claims that he accrued Ksh5.7 billion in assets since he became President William Ruto's number two, saying he has always been a wealthy man.

"Kenyans know very well that when I took office, I was not poor," Gachagua stated.

"My wealth has always been documented in public. In 2019, I was worth Ksh 12 billion. In 2022, I had Ksh 7 billion to my name."

Gachagua's alleged properties that he acquired through his sons, as per the impeachment motion, include Tree Tops Hotel, Outspan Hotel from Aberdare Safari Hotels, Olive Gardens Hotel, and Vipingo Beach Resort in Kilifi County among others.

On the question of fraudulently channeling public funds towards his sons, Gachagua revealed that he had businesses long before becoming the Deputy President.

"I'm not involved in corruption. I have always been in business even before I became a government official.”

“My sons have never worked with the government as I have always told them to invest in the private sector. If there is anyone who has evidence of any business dealings they can come forward," he stated.

In addition, Gachagua maintained that his children took hefty loans to be able to invest in their businesses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST