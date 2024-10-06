RAILA ODINGA’s man predicts that GACHAGUA will resign before his impeachment showdown on Tuesday – Says he will do this like DONALD TRUMP





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s close lieutenants has predicted that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will throw in the towel before being impeached by the National Assembly.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's fate now rests with Parliament, as he faces impeachment on Tuesday unless President William Ruto steps in to save him.

Prof. Makau Mutua, sharing his thoughts on Gachagua's impending impeachment, stated that the Deputy President, after assessing his chances, would likely resign to protect his political career.

In Kenya, individuals who are impeached are barred from holding any public office, whether elective or appointive.

Mutua further predicted that on noting that the worst awaits him, the deputy president might want to sink with some of the people who matter.

"DP Rigathi Gachagua will resign before Tuesday when he is certain to be impeached. But he will crap on all his “enemies” before he resigns.

"Like Donald Trump, he will try to burn the house down," Mutua wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST