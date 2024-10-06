Please forgive me! Beleaguered DP GACHAGUA asks Kenyans to forgive him over his ‘shareholder Government' remarks ahead of his impeachment showdown.





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly apologized to Kenyans who were offended by his statement that Kenya is owned by shareholders.

Gachagua made the shareholding remark shortly after he and President William Ruto won the 2022 presidential election.

In a passionate appeal during a church service at the National Prayer Altar in Nairobi on Sunday, Gachagua sought forgiveness from Kenyans who deemed his remarks inciteful and in bad taste.

"Probably you find that in appreciating our people and the support they gave the president and I, probably our utterances made you feel uncomfortable, we did not mean bad, we were appreciating the people who voted for us, if you feel that we rubbed you the wrong way, please find it in your heart to forgive me," he further pleaded.

This comes amid an impeachment motion tabled in Parliament, seeking to remove Gachagua from office over what movers of the motion described as gross misconduct and violations of the constitution.

