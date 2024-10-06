Caught On Camera: See how this lady was robbed of her phone in broad daylight! Eh! Eh! (VIDEO).





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - A video has emerged showing a lady being robbed of her phone during an event held by a local company to promote its products.

In the video, two young men are seen walking towards where she was standing, busy listening to the emcee.

One of the men started talking to her to distract her while his colleague stole her phone.

She had put her smartphone in the back pocket.

Watch the video.

