RAILA has given up on you because you are ungrateful, you are on your own – ODM’s CALEB AMISI delivers disturbing news





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has urged Kenyans to brace themselves for impact because former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not defend them anymore.

Taking to his X account, Amisi hit out at Kenyans who attacked Raila for defending the Adani Group, saying Baba is tired of defending ungrateful people.

According to the ODM legislator, Raila has been defending Kenyans from oppressive regimes but what he gets in return is insults and hatred.

Amisi also blamed the electorate for not giving Raila a chance to lead the country, despite seeking the presidency five times.

"Raila has been fighting for Kenyans against oppressive, retrogressive, dictatorial regimes throughout his life.

"In return, he has been met with vile abuses, unexplained extreme hatred, ethnically mobilised opposition against him, and denied a chance to lead 5 times," the MP wrote on X.

For these reasons, Amisi noted that Raila had given up on Kenyans, however, advising people to support emerging leaders.

"He has given up on you. Yes, I am telling you to get prepared. You are on your own. You will cry for Baba, but you won't see him. Young leaders have woken up and tried risking on the streets, but they don't get the much-needed support.

"Learn to support leaders who sacrifice for the good of the nation.

"This is how other countries are redeemed and saved from the yoke of despotic leadership. Kenya needs a renaissance!" He concluded.

On Sunday, Raila held a presser in Mombasa where he defended the Adani Group, claiming that Kenya's economic challenges necessitate embracing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to attract investment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST