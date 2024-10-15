RAILA has given up on you because you are ungrateful, you are on your own – ODM’s CALEB AMISI delivers disturbing news

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has urged Kenyans to brace themselves for impact because former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not defend them anymore.
Taking to his X account, Amisi
hit out at Kenyans who attacked Raila for defending the Adani Group, saying
Baba is tired of defending ungrateful people.
According to the ODM legislator,
Raila has been defending Kenyans from oppressive regimes but what he gets in
return is insults and hatred.
Amisi also blamed the electorate
for not giving Raila a chance to lead the country, despite seeking the
presidency five times.
"Raila has been fighting for Kenyans against oppressive, retrogressive, dictatorial regimes throughout his life.
"In return, he has been met with vile abuses, unexplained extreme hatred,
ethnically mobilised opposition against him, and denied a chance to lead 5
times," the MP wrote on X.
For these reasons, Amisi noted
that Raila had given up on Kenyans, however, advising people to support
emerging leaders.
"He has given up on you.
Yes, I am telling you to get prepared. You are on your own. You will cry for
Baba, but you won't see him. Young leaders have woken up and tried risking on
the streets, but they don't get the much-needed support.
"Learn to support leaders who sacrifice for the good of the nation.
"This is how other countries are
redeemed and saved from the yoke of despotic leadership. Kenya needs a
renaissance!" He concluded.
On Sunday, Raila held a presser
in Mombasa where he defended the Adani Group, claiming that Kenya's economic
challenges necessitate embracing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to attract
investment.
