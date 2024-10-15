Things are not looking good for GACHAGUA as he considers resigning before tomorrow – See what he told RUTO at State House





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – The impeachment plot against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is thickening with the DP reportedly considering resigning before the beginning of his trial at the Senate tomorrow.

According to sources within State House, Gachagua, through his emissaries, has been reaching out to President William Ruto to negotiate his privileges and benefits should he choose to resign.

The sources indicated that the DP's representatives sought guarantees of certain privileges, including security and VIP treatment, in exchange for his resignation before the Senate trial and vote on Thursday, October 17.

If Gachagua is removed before completing half of his term with Ruto, he will lose his entitlement to all the privileges of the DP's office holder.

Other benefits include a four-wheel-drive vehicle with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc, a fuel allowance equivalent to 15% of his monthly salary, security officers, a monthly pension equal to 80% of his last salary, a lump sum payment upon retirement, and two saloon vehicles with an engine capacity not exceeding 2000cc, to be replaced every four years.

Gachagua also wants his security details and VIP treatment, including access to VIP sections at airports and key government facilities, to be maintained.

The sources revealed that Gachagua’s team did not meet the president, but instead, his handlers whom they left their prayers with.

"The President is aware of his deputy's requests. It's unclear if he will respond directly or through the same emissaries," a source, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST