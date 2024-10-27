President RUTO’s son GEORGE spotted driving his flashy matatu (VIDEO).


Sunday, October 27, 2024 - President William Ruto’s lastborn son, George, was spotted driving the popular Rongai matatu ‘Moneyfest’ on Friday night.

George, who owns the matatu, has previously made headlines due to the vehicle’s controversial history, including violations of traffic rules and forging inspection documents from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

