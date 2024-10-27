President RUTO’s son GEORGE spotted driving his flashy matatu (VIDEO).

Sunday, October 27, 2024 - President William Ruto’s lastborn son, George, was spotted driving the popular Rongai matatu ‘Moneyfest’ on Friday night.
George, who owns the matatu, has
previously made headlines due to the vehicle’s controversial history, including
violations of traffic rules and forging inspection documents from the National
Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).
Watch the video.
George Ruto spinning his nganya.— Morara Kebaso Snr Diaries🐦 (@morarakediaries) October 26, 2024
Bishop Margret Wanjiru Hellen Obiri Mathira Declaration pic.twitter.com/Y97M3SVVaq
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments