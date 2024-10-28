Former NFL star NIGEL BRADHAM arrested in Florida







Monday, October 28, 2024 - Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested earlier this month in Florida after being pulled over for speeding while driving with a suspended license, TMZ Sports reports.

The 35-year-old was stopped on October 10 in Tallahassee, where officers say he was driving 78 mph in a 55 mph zone in a 2023 KIA SUV with his two children.

According to the incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Bradham admitted to driving despite being aware of his suspended license. Officers discovered he also had an active warrant in Leon County for possession of a controlled substance. Following the traffic stop, Bradham was handcuffed and taken to a local jail. He has since been released, but court records show he now faces a felony charge for driving with a suspended or revoked license in Wakulla County.

This arrest marks another run-in with the law for Bradham. In 2021, he was charged after police reportedly found over three pounds of marijuana and firearms in his vehicle. Bradham, drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, joined the Eagles in 2016 and contributed to their historic Super Bowl victory. He retired with an impressive 619 tackles over 116 games in his NFL career.