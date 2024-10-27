PHOTO of a man suspected to have killed 3 Eastleigh family members





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Homicide detectives who are pursuing the gruesome murders of three family members - a mother, daughter, and 12-year-old niece - have identified the prime suspect in the monstrous killings, Hashim Dagane Muhumed, whose photo appears on this post.

Investigations conducted so far have established that Hashim Dagane, 24, was driving the Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y) car captured on CCTV cameras picking the victims from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024, hours before their bodies were discovered scattered at various locations.



The vehicle was also found abandoned at Wakulima Market near the ENA Coach stage and towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, further linking Hashim Dagane to the killings.

With one suspect in custody and assisting in the investigation, we appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist in the arrest of Hashim Dagane Muhumed to report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.