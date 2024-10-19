JUA CALI cancels performances after being hospitalized





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Legendary musician Jua Cali has been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.

His wife, Lily Asigo, shared the news on her Instagram stories, posting photos of Jua Cali in a wheelchair.

Although she did not reveal the nature of his illness, she expressed her support and wished him a speedy recovery.

All of Jua Cali’s upcoming live performances have been cancelled until further notice.

Jua Cali’s team confirmed his hospitalization in a statement, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused by the cancelled shows.

They stated that doctors have advised Jua Cali to remain under observation for the next two to three days.

“Our thoughts are with Juacali, and we wish him a swift recovery,” the statement concluded. “We also extend our support to his family, friends, and fans during this time.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.