Popular actress MAMA BAHA of Machachari appeals to the government to help her find her brother who went missing after being abducted.





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Kenyan actress Wanjiku Mburu, widely recognized for her role as 'Mama Baha' on Citizen TV’s nostalgic family drama 'Machachari' has once again appealed to the government to intervene in finding her brother who went missing ten years ago in Somalia.

George, an engineer, was abducted while working in Mogadishu in January 2014.

The Mburu family has lived with uncertainty for a decade, searching for answers without any communication from him since the day of his disappearance.

In 2017, Wanjiku wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, hoping to draw attention to the case.

The letter described the pain her family had endured and the lack of assistance they had received.

She expressed her frustration over unfulfilled promises and meetings that led nowhere, with officials promising action but failing to deliver.

Years passed with no progress, leaving the family in a state of despair.

Fast forward to October 2024 and Wanjiku has now released another video where she shares an interesting development in her brother’s case.

In the TikTok clip, she reveals that she recently received a phone call from a Somali-registered line.

Upon answering, Wanjiku claims she spoke to a man who identified himself as her brother George.

She says the conversation left her both shocked and emotional as George described the grim conditions he had lived under for the past ten years.

According to her, George explained that he has been imprisoned in a confined space for the entirety of his captivity with his hands often handcuffed.

The emotional plea has once again drawn attention to the family's decade-long ordeal as they hope for answers and closure

Kenyan actress Wanjiku Mburu, widely recognized for her role as 'Mama Baha' on Citizen TV’s nostalgic family drama 'Machachari' has once again appealed to the government to intervene in finding her brother who went missing ten years ago in Somalia.



George, an engineer, was… pic.twitter.com/p1Uj2I54jj — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 8, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.