It is RUTO who started ‘shareholding’ in Government - He signed ‘share agreement’ with MUDAVADI, WETANGULA and KINGI





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said President Wiliam Ruto and his associates are crucifying him over his shareholding remarks which he claims originated from Ruto himself.

In an explosive presser on Monday, Gachagua wondered why people were uncomfortable with him speaking about shares in government, yet President William Ruto allegedly invented the phrase.

Gachagua said his remarks about shares stem from the agreement between the president and other political parties within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Gachagua said Ruto appended his signature to the agreement, which alluded to Kenya being like a company of shares.

"Nobody should ever accuse me of talking to me about shares; it is not me. It is my boss, President William Ruto, who appended his signature with other leaders that Kenya is like a company of shares.

"It is not me. And he did, he signed the agreements, sharing Kenya," Gachagua said.

Gachagua accused the president and other Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders of pretending to be nationalists, yet they signed an agreement for their regions only.

"That is my crime. People want these things to be hidden so that they pretend to be nationalistic and say the Rigathi Gachagua is tribal.

"But the people who appended these signatures are the ones who should explain why they were signing things for their regions only," Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST