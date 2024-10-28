PHOTOs of VIVIAN, MKU student murdered and dumped in a maize plantation as it emerges that she had gone to Nakuru to meet a man she had known for less than 2 weeks.





Monday, October 28, 2024 - It is now emerging that slain Mount Kenya University student Vivian Kajaya who was murdered and her body dumped at Kiamunyi in Nakuru had travelled to meet a man she had known for less than two weeks.

Kajaya, a third-year Bachelor of Social Work and Administration student was reported missing on October 14 by friends.

She travelled from Thika town to Nakuru to meet a mystery man she had known for less than two weeks.

One of her campus friends recalled how she had mentioned traveling to Nakuru on October 12 to meet the man but kept his identity secret.

The friend convinced her not to go since they barely knew each other but she was determined.

Kajaya told her that she had already made up her mind.

She wore a green dress on October 12 and left Thika for Nakuru.

She sent a message to her friend at 5PM, informing her that she had arrived in Nakuru.

She assumed all was well until later that evening when Kajaya made a distress call to another mutual friend, informing her that she was stranded at the Nakuru bus station.

She claimed that the man who had invited her to Nakuru had unexpectedly cancelled their plans.

Before her friends could intervene and send her money to return to Thika, she called again and informed them that the man had arrived and picked her up at around 5:30 PM.

At around 9 pm, she called a male friend and requested him not to sleep or switch off his phone since she was returning to Thika.

She explained that she had an argument with the man.

The male friend mobilized other guys to pick her up at the stage but she never reached out again.

They reported her missing at Makongeni Police Station in Thika after calls and messages went unanswered.

Kajaya’s body was found at a maize plantation.

It also emerged that days before the Nakuru trip, she had met the man suspected to have killed her in Thika where they visited a hospital and conducted H!V test.

She returned with new clothes, groceries, and cash, which she claimed the man had gifted her.

He also gifted her a phone worth Ksh 11,500.

The deceased described the man as wealthy.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.