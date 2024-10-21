PHOTOs of MAUREEN, the lady impeached Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA was accused of plotting her murder while she was heavily pregnant with his child.

Monday, October 21, 2024 - In June of this year, the political supremacy battle between former CS Moses Kuria and impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua intensified when Kuria accused Gachagua of plotting the murder of Maureen Wathigia Kinyua, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2019.
At the time of
her death, she was reportedly pregnant for Gachagua and was allegedly being
used by Gachagua’s political rivals to blackmail him.
Kuria took to his X account where he washed Gachagua’s dirty linen
in public and alleged that he even attended Maureen’s burial in a bid to cover
up the evidence.
Maureen was a personal secretary to an MCA.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments